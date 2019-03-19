  • CBS4On Air

YODER, Colo. (AP) – Police say a Colorado man found dead after last week’s blizzard went out during the storm to start a generator. The El Paso County coroner’s office on Monday identified the man as 68-year-old Harry Brantley.

Authorities found his body Thursday near Yoder, about 35 miles east of Colorado Springs.

RELATED: Blizzard Rips Apart Yoder Family’s Home

The massive blizzard struck Colorado and Wyoming on Wednesday. It contributed to the death of Daniel Groves, a Colorado State Patrol officer who was killed by a car as he helped another driver who had slid off Interstate 76 in Weld County.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office says a caller reported that Brantley had gone out during the blizzard to start a generator at another building on the property and did not come back.

The cause of Brantley’s death has not been determined.

