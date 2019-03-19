YODER, Colo. (AP) – Police say a Colorado man found dead after last week’s blizzard went out during the storm to start a generator. The El Paso County coroner’s office on Monday identified the man as 68-year-old Harry Brantley.
Authorities found his body Thursday near Yoder, about 35 miles east of Colorado Springs.
The massive blizzard struck Colorado and Wyoming on Wednesday. It contributed to the death of Daniel Groves, a Colorado State Patrol officer who was killed by a car as he helped another driver who had slid off Interstate 76 in Weld County.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s office says a caller reported that Brantley had gone out during the blizzard to start a generator at another building on the property and did not come back.
The cause of Brantley’s death has not been determined.
