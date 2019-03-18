



– The Town of Frisco has decided to cancel its annual 4th of July fireworks show. The town council reached the decision during its March 12 work session and says it’s time to start new traditions.

“Fireworks have been a staple of July 4th celebrations in Frisco for decades. After considerable discussion, Council decided that it was time to start new traditions, which will celebrate our country’s independence while respecting the health and safety of our community and environment. It is our hope to see this day return to the simpler pleasures centered around enjoying time with friends and family and experiencing all that Frisco has to offer,” stated Frisco Mayor Gary Wilkinson in a statement.

This follows the trend started by Breckenridge. That town announced that they would no longer be scheduling fireworks on the 4th of July in January. That meant that Frisco would be the only fireworks display in Summit County.

The Frisco Town Council decided that with traffic, parking and crowd management, it would be too much with the current budget. The council also identified that increased fire danger had become the norm and continuing with the fireworks tradition would be antithetical to protecting the quality of life and natural resources.

Last year, Frisco cancelled the fireworks show just a week before the event, as did Breckenridge.

Frisco says it will continue to improve the 4th of July parade, provide more interesting and interactive entertainment on Main Street, move the free concert at the Frisco Bay Marina to an earlier time and increase the budget for the concert at the Marina.

“We see this as an opportunity to give folks a wonderful day, where they don’t have to battle crowds; rush from one activity to another; or worry about whether their four year old is going to melt down at 9:30 pm just as the fireworks are starting. In Frisco, this day will be about pancake breakfasts, catching fish at the Fishing Derby, listening to great live music, watching an authentic hometown parade or just chilling and eating a hot dog at a backyard BBQ,” stated Vanessa Agee, Town of Frisco Director of Marketing and Communications, in a statement.