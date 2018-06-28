FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– The Town of Frisco is cancelling their 4th of July fireworks show due to fire danger.

The fireworks show was canceled on Thursday after a meeting with the Summit Fire and EMS, along with representatives with the National Forest.

Guide To Denver’s Independence Eve 2018

“We are confident that this is the right decision made with facts and careful consideration. We are grateful to have the resources, partnership and leadership of fire, public safety and forestry professionals to provide the thoughtfulness and expertise to guide us to the best possible decision and outcome,” Vanessa Agee, Town of Frisco Director of Marketing and Communications.

LIST: 4th Of July Fireworks Shows Near Denver

On Wednesday, the Town of Breckenridge announced its cancellation of its Fourth of July Fireworks display.