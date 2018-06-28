BREAKING NEWSDenver Ties All-Time 105-Degree Record
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
Filed Under:4th of July, Fireworks Show, Frisco, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– The Town of Frisco is cancelling their 4th of July fireworks show due to fire danger.

The fireworks show was canceled on Thursday after a meeting with the Summit Fire and EMS, along with representatives with the National Forest.

Guide To Denver’s Independence Eve 2018

“We are confident that this is the right decision made with facts and careful consideration. We are grateful to have the resources, partnership and leadership of fire, public safety and forestry professionals to provide the thoughtfulness and expertise to guide us to the best possible decision and outcome,” Vanessa Agee, Town of Frisco Director of Marketing and Communications.

LIST: 4th Of July Fireworks Shows Near Denver

On Wednesday, the Town of Breckenridge announced its cancellation of its Fourth of July Fireworks display.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s