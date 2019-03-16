



Some firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue showed their true colors on Friday. They responded to a call for a medical emergency in Centennial.

Firefighters say the couple at the home didn’t need a trip to the hospital… just some extra help in and around their home.

Some firefighters shoveled the couple’s driveway after Wednesday’s blizzard covered it with snow and ice. They also made chicken noodle soup for the couple.

All in a days work.

