DENVER (CBS4) – Emergency crews from all over Colorado responded to call after call on Wednesday as a result of the bomb cyclone that hit Colorado, and it continued Thursday morning. South Metro Fire Rescue was among the busiest department in the blizzard conditions. One of their common responses was to help dig drivers out of the snow.

“We had a few cars go by, but these guys are awesome,” one driver told CBS4.

A group traveling to Colorado Springs was sidetracked when Interstate 25 south was closed and they ended up stuck in the snow.

“A lot of reverse and going forward and hoping and believing,” one of them said.

The driving efforts weren’t working, but the hoping and believing may have been the key. Help showed up in the form of a fire crew from South Metro Fire Station 44.

“It’s the right thing to do,” acting Lt. Matt Searcy said as they got the group’s car unstuck.

That good deed was far from where their day started.

“Ever since we got here at 7 we’ve been running calls,” he said.

The heavy snow and strong winds made for a busy day. Everything from downed power lines, gas leaks, dozens of accidents and rescuing stranded drivers.

“It’s been a fun day with all the calls and trying to eat, so it’s been fun today but probably not tonight,” Searcy said.

Even with that in mind, they continued to work in between calls, helping get stuck drivers moving again and in some cases even fellow first responders like Parker police.

“They loved us doing that and we loved doing it,” he laughed.

While Searcy and his crew say it’s just part of the job, those they’re helping know it is much more.

“Thank you guys for stopping and helping us because you really didn’t have to. To take your time and stop and help us push we appreciate it,” one driver said.