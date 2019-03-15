  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Xcel Energy had some extra help to restore power to the those impacted by the Bomb Cyclone, the unprecedented blizzard that hit Colorado this week. Xcel says they had reports of more than 400,000 people who lost electricity during the storm.

Copter4 flew over the parking lot of Mile High Stadium on Friday which was the staging area for hundreds of out-of-state utility workers to help restore power.

Xcel Energy said that about 95 percent of those impacted by the storm had power again. There were still about 16,000 customers in the dark on Friday.

