



– Around 85,000 people are still without power after Wednesday’s bomb cyclone storm, according to Xcel Energy. The storm brought heavy, wet snow and high winds that uprooted trees and brought down power lines.

Xcel says in just 24 hours they had reports of over 400,000 people who lost electricity during the storm.

“Some of them that were momentary, some of them that are still ongoing,” explained Xcel Energy spokeswoman Hollie Velasquez Horvath.

On Thursday morning, crews began fixing a power pole at the intersection of Josephine Street and 47th Avenue that broke during the storm because of high winds.

“We could hear it from inside the house, it was just loud crashing noises,” explained Kyle Barnes, who lives nearby.

Barnes said he saw the pole catch fire as his electricity went out. As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, he was still without power.

“It just got cold in the house but we pulled out the cards and played some games, you know,” Barnes said.

In order to keep up with the homes, stoplights and businesses that lost power during the storm, Xcel Energy said they brought in nearly three times the number of employees they would have on an average day.

“With the dynamics of the storm yesterday — road closures, high winds — it slowed a bit of our restoration,” Horvath said. “But we worked with over 500 workers yesterday in restoring as much power as quickly as we could.”

They told CBS4 an additional 300 more workers would be coming in on Thursday to help restore power for tens of thousands of people.

Xcel Energy says to contact them if your home or business loses power. For some neighborhoods, the work to restore power will continue on Friday and into the weekend.