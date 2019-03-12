



— A Canadian man famous for his enthusiastic weather reports on YouTube has an important message for people in the Denver area: Get ready for a “massive blizzard.”

“Order your pizzas and Chinese food and buy cases of Pepsi and Coke!” Frankie MacDonald warns. “Do your grocery shopping, don’t wait until the last minute, do it right now!”

Blizzard Expected As ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Explodes Over Colorado Wednesday

McDonald warns the storm could cause dangerous conditions in Denver, Fort Collins and Boulder and the surrounding areas on Wednesday.

“Streets, roads, highways and interstate highways will be snow covered and ton of snow and ton of high winds it is going to hit Denver, Colorado and it will bring whiteout conditions with blowing and drifting snow and it will be so bad,” MacDonald warns.

“When you are driving your car take your time driving your car and slow down so you don’t get in the car accident. When you are walking be very careful while you are walking,” he adds.

Historic Storm Brings Rain Tuesday, Heavy Snow Wednesday

MacDonald also recommends making sure all your electronic devices are charged and suggests drinking lots of tea to keep warm.

“Take care and stay safe and don’t get caught in the massive blizzard. Stay dry and warm and stay safe,” MacDonald says before signing off.