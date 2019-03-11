



– Denver’s police chief encouraged his officers to continue illegal gun confiscation after a shooting early Sunday morning that left one dead and four others shot. Chief Paul Pazen said his officers have confiscated more than 300 guns so far in 2019, and said doing so is helping cut violent gun use in Denver.

One person died and four others were injured in a shooting at the Elevate Smoke Lounge.

“We saw blood on the floor, started hearing sounds of people saying, ‘Hey, there’s gunshots, gunshots,’” one witness told CBS4. “We saw a body outside while we were leaving, something I never want to go through again. Makes me not want to go out.”

Pazen said the shooter, or shooters, were not arrested on Sunday.

“We have too many people killing other people,” said Eileen McCarron, spokesperson for the Colorado Ceasefire organization.

Ceasefire advocates for more gun control and taking firearms away from those who should not have them.

“To make sure that Denver’s downtown is a place that we as citizens can go, have an enjoyable evening, and not have fear,” McCarron said.

She said she was shocked to hear there was a fatal shooting in a busy part of Denver and hoped the Denver Police Department would continue their work to take guns away from those who intend to use them illegally.

“I’m delighted to hear the Denver police are stepping up their activities in trying to remove firearms from dangerous people,” McCarron told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

“Individuals that decide this is how they are going to resolve their disputes, (are) a danger to our city,” Pazen said.

McCarron hoped the shooting would end in an arrest, or arrests, while also not discouraging others from enjoying downtown Denver safely.

“I would advise for people not to bring guns out. Just go out and have a good time and try and settle things with a proper discourse, proper dialogue. You don’t have to shoot anybody, that’s a cowardly thing to do,” the witness said.