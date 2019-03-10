DENVER (CBS4) – One person died and three others were hurt in an early morning shooting in downtown Denver. Police say the shooting happened at 15th and Market Streets.

The three surviving victims are listed in critical condition, police say. All victims are men.

Police say they have not arrested anyone.

One man describes the scene inside a hookah bar.

“Our hookah table with our hookah stuff spilled all over us. There was a lot of commotion. So we were trying to figure out what was going on. We saw blood on the floor. We heard people saying ‘Gun shots! Gun shots!’ And we (inaudible) tried to find an exit,” the man said.

Police say the shooting happened outside an establishment. Further details have not been released by police.