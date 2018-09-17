  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:15th Street, Armando Durete, Denver Police, Local TV, Market Stree, Shooting Investigation
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have arrested a suspect in connection to a triple shooting early Sunday morning on Market and 15th Streets. Investigators say all three victims are in critical condition.

15th and market shooting1 frame 0 Police Arrest Suspect In Triple Shooting

(credit: CBS)

They say two victims are men and the third is a woman. Two victims, while in critical condition, have non life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Armando Durete, 35, on Sunday for investigation of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference and first-degree assault.

The booking photo is being withheld pending witness interviews.

15th and market shooting3 frame 99 Police Arrest Suspect In Triple Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Details about the how the shooting happened have not been released. Police ask the public to call them at 720-913-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 if they have more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s