DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have arrested a suspect in connection to a triple shooting early Sunday morning on Market and 15th Streets. Investigators say all three victims are in critical condition.

They say two victims are men and the third is a woman. Two victims, while in critical condition, have non life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Armando Durete, 35, on Sunday for investigation of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference and first-degree assault.

The booking photo is being withheld pending witness interviews.

Details about the how the shooting happened have not been released. Police ask the public to call them at 720-913-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 if they have more information.