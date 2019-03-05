TRAFFIC ALERTI-70 closed at Eisenhower Tunnel & Berthoud Pass closed due to avalanche work
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CDOT, Clear Creek County, Interstate 70, Skiing, Summit County


SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – A stretch of Interstate 70 in Colorado’s mountains that includes the Eisenhower Tunnel will be closed until the mid afternoon due to avalanche work, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The closure is from the Summit County side of the tunnel to Herman Gulch east of Loveland ski area in Clear Creek County.

Snow covers I-70 near Herman Gulch (credit: CDOT)

CDOT shut down I-70 at approximately 9:20 a.m. Tuesday and said the closure will likely be in place for five to six hours. Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass was also expected to be closed through Tuesday afternoon due to avalanche mitigation work.

“Our team is pretty darn busy today,” said CDOT spokeswoman Tracy Trulove.

A picture shared with CBS4 by a driver who was stuck on the highway near Herman Gulch showed a large avalanche coming down a mountain off in the distance.

(credit: Alan Amstutz)

Shortly after crews closed the interstate, they used cannons to set off an avalanche on Mount Bethel near Herman Gulch. The snow slide that resulted sent 15 feet of snow over I-70’s westbound lanes and 8 feet of snow across the eastbound lanes. A CDOT camera showed a crew using heavy equipment to clear the wall of snow off the roadway.

Operations at Loveland ski area are ongoing but skiers will be unable to leave the resort until the work is complete, unless there’s an emergency. That’s because Loveland Pass is also closed.

Further west on the interstate on Sunday, heavy Colorado snowfall led to a dangerous situation for drivers. Several avalanches sent snow crashing out onto the highway near Copper Mountain. Some people had to dig their cars out, but no one was hurt.

An avalanche on Interstate 70 near Copper Mountain on Sunday (credit: Shaune Golemon)

Higher elevation areas in Summit and Clear Creek counties have received more than 2 feet of snow in the past four days.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s