



– A stretch of Interstate 70 in Colorado’s mountains that includes the Eisenhower Tunnel will be closed until the mid afternoon due to avalanche work, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The closure is from the Summit County side of the tunnel to Herman Gulch east of Loveland ski area in Clear Creek County.

CDOT shut down I-70 at approximately 9:20 a.m. Tuesday and said the closure will likely be in place for five to six hours. Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass was also expected to be closed through Tuesday afternoon due to avalanche mitigation work.

“Our team is pretty darn busy today,” said CDOT spokeswoman Tracy Trulove.

A picture shared with CBS4 by a driver who was stuck on the highway near Herman Gulch showed a large avalanche coming down a mountain off in the distance.

Shortly after crews closed the interstate, they used cannons to set off an avalanche on Mount Bethel near Herman Gulch. The snow slide that resulted sent 15 feet of snow over I-70’s westbound lanes and 8 feet of snow across the eastbound lanes. A CDOT camera showed a crew using heavy equipment to clear the wall of snow off the roadway.

Operations at Loveland ski area are ongoing but skiers will be unable to leave the resort until the work is complete, unless there’s an emergency. That’s because Loveland Pass is also closed.

Further west on the interstate on Sunday, heavy Colorado snowfall led to a dangerous situation for drivers. Several avalanches sent snow crashing out onto the highway near Copper Mountain. Some people had to dig their cars out, but no one was hurt.

Higher elevation areas in Summit and Clear Creek counties have received more than 2 feet of snow in the past four days.