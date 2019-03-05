



Avalanche mitigation work on Interstate 70 in the high country has halted traffic flow for several hours, and drivers are trying to remain patient. The work is being done on the Summit County side of the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels to Herman Gulch.

Tuesday morning, eight feet of snow slid across the eastbound lanes while 15 feet covered the other direction. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the amount of snow released on Mount Bethel is historic.

“We are waiting in traffic because supposedly they are doing avalanche mitigation up there. We’re just hanging trying to be very patient after a wonderful vacation,” said Marty Loughridge from Castle Rock.

AVALANCHE MITIGATION: Copter4 was overhead when crews triggered an avalanche over I-70 between Copper Mountain and Officer's Gulch.

The highway was closed in the area at the time.

UPDATES: https://t.co/iRy3o2crtj #4wx #cowx #COtraffic pic.twitter.com/ygWGJxufdQ — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) March 5, 2019

The highway has been shut down since around 9:20 a.m. CDOT updated the situation just after 2 p.m. saying the closure would last an additional six hours, well into the evening.

U.S. 40 is open for drivers to use as a detour.

The mitigation work comes after several avalanches sent snow crashing out onto the highway near Copper Mountain on Sunday and Monday.