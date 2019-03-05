She says, “What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me.”

She says she has spoken with several of the candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, and has told them, “Don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises” from the Trump administration.

Clinton won Colorado in the 2016 election.

