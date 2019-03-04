



CBS4 has learned of reports of another avalanche hitting a stretch of Interstate 70 that has already seen two avalanches since Sunday. Details of Monday’s avalanche are limited.

CBS4 is told it happened at mile marker 198, near Officer’s Gulch. The avalanche is reportedly not blocking lanes on the interstate.

Brandan Clark captured video of the newest slide on Monday.

Got the video for ya pic.twitter.com/vdoMAiyycT — B Clark (@boogieclark) March 4, 2019

Two avalanches hit the same area on Sunday; one in the morning and the second moments before CBS4 News at 5 p.m.

Shaune Golemon was driving with his family on I-70 at about 5 p.m. on Sunday when the slide came down and snow covered his car. The slide was captured on dashcam video:

Some cars were partially buried, but no one was hurt.