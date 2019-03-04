  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Avalanche, Officers Gulch, Summit County, Tenmile Canyon


SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned of reports of another avalanche hitting a stretch of Interstate 70 that has already seen two avalanches since Sunday. Details of Monday’s avalanche are limited.

(credit: Brandan Clark)

CBS4 is told it happened at mile marker 198, near Officer’s Gulch. The avalanche is reportedly not blocking lanes on the interstate.

Brandan Clark captured video of the newest slide on Monday.

Two avalanches hit the same area on Sunday; one in the morning and the second moments before CBS4 News at 5 p.m.

(credit: Shaune Golemon)

Shaune Golemon was driving with his family on I-70 at about 5 p.m. on Sunday when the slide came down and snow covered his car. The slide was captured on dashcam video:

Some cars were partially buried, but no one was hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s