SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Heavy Colorado snowfall over the weekend led to a dangerous situation for drivers on Interstate 70 on Sunday. Several avalanches sent snow crashing out onto the highway in Summit County near Copper Mountain.

Some cars got partially buried in the snow. No one was hurt, but the emergency situation led to a complete shutdown of the highway.

Some drivers in the eastbound lanes of I-70 ended up stranded and had to try to dig their way out.

Colin Rafferty’s pickup truck got pushed into the ditch by one of the snow slides.

“First it was just a big cloud coming down the mountain, then it just turned totally white. Then it covered out windshield with a couple inches of snow, so the windshield wipers wouldn’t move it,” he told CBS4.

Rafferty was with his daughter in the car and says he saw one avalanche come down up ahead. Then a second one came, and it send snow onto the road and right into his vehicle.

“It got too deep over on the side so then when I started going I just slid right down,” he said.

The threat of more avalanches continues in Colorado’s high country. Drivers are being advised to be prepared for more possible highway closures.