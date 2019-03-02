



The FBI and Lakewood police arrested the man they call the “Pom Pom Bandit.” Authorities say they caught Brandon York, 36, just after he allegedly robbed a FirstBank on Union Boulevard.

The robbery on Wednesday was the latest in a string of robberies over the course of the last few weeks.

Authorities say York would enter a bank, hand a teller a note demanding money and then would run away.

Lakewood police say another man, 53-year-old Richard Perdue, was also arrested and is being considered an accomplice in the latest robbery.