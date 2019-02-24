LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Lakewood and Arvada and the FBI are looking for a bank robber they call the Pom Pom Bandit. They say he robbed multiple banks within a week.

Authorities say he robbed a Chase Bank on Sheridan Boulevard in Arvada, a First Bank on Wadsworth and another First Bank also on Wadsworth, both in Lakewood.

The FBI says the suspect walked in to each bank, handed a note to a teller demanding money, and then got away on foot.

Surveillance video caught a look at the suspect who police describe as a white male, about 6-feet-3-inches tall and in his 20s or early 30s. They say he has reddish-blond hair.

If you know more about the robberies, or the suspect, you’re asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. You can also call or text the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Callers can remain anonymous. A $2,000 reward is being offered.