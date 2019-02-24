  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMCollege Basketball
    1:45 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arvada, Arvada Police, FBI, Lakewood, Lakewood Police, Pom Pom Bandit

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Lakewood and Arvada and the FBI are looking for a bank robber they call the Pom Pom Bandit. They say he robbed multiple banks within a week.

(credit: CBS)

Authorities say he robbed a Chase Bank on Sheridan Boulevard in Arvada, a First Bank on Wadsworth and another First Bank also on Wadsworth, both in Lakewood.

The FBI says the suspect walked in to each bank, handed a note to a teller demanding money, and then got away on foot.

(credit: CBS)

Surveillance video caught a look at the suspect who police describe as a white male, about 6-feet-3-inches tall and in his 20s or early 30s. They say he has reddish-blond hair.

(credit: CBS)

If you know more about the robberies, or the suspect, you’re asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. You can also call or text the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Callers can remain anonymous. A $2,000 reward is being offered.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s