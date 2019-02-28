



– Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas turned himself in to police late Wednesday on vehicular assault charges following a Feb. 16 crash in Denver. Police say Thomas was driving over 70 mph in a 30 mph zone with two people inside when he lost control on Auraria Parkway near 12th Street and rolled the car.

A spokesperson for the Denver Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Thomas was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court early Thursday afternoon.

The vehicular assault charge is a felony. Two traffic offenses — reckless driving and no proof of insurance — have also been filed in the case.

According to police documents, Thomas was speeding at 12:20 a.m. on Auraria Parkway right before the crash. His car went off the road, went over a raised median, wound up in the northbound lanes of 12th Street and then hit a raised median on 12th and “became airborne.” The vehicle flew over the southbound lanes of 12th and landed in the grassy area near Speer Boulevard, where it then rolled several times before coming to a stop.

Thomas and a male passenger suffered minor injuries and a female passenger sustained more serious injuries. All three had to be taken to the hospital.

The veteran wideout was traded by the Broncos to the Houston Texans in the middle of last season. His next game as a pro — Nov. 4 — was back in Denver playing against his old teammates.

Thomas suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Week 16. The Texans released him in mid February.