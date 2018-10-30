By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Demaryius Thomas’ time as Broncos has come to an end.

The Broncos traded Thomas to the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Thomas and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft were traded to the Houston Texans in exchange for a fourth and seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“Demaryius had an incredible run here and we can’t thank him enough for everything he’s meant to the Broncos. He developed into an elite player over the years, establishing himself as one NFL’s most productive, consistent and reliable wide receivers. D.T. was a big part of so many wins and memorable moments as a Bronco. Although it’s tough to end this chapter, we’re excited about the talent we have at the wide receiver position and wish Demaryius all the best with the Texans,” said President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway.

Thomas was drafted by the Broncos with the 22nd overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. Prior to Tuesday he spent his entire nine-year career in Denver. He started every game in the last seven seasons and leaves Denver with 665 receptions and 9055 receiving yards as well as 60 touchdowns.

Thomas is second on the all-time receiving yards list for the Broncos behind only Rod Smith (11,389). He’s also second on the all-time touchdown list behind Smith (68).

“Demaryius will always be part of the Denver Broncos family. He was a special player for this organization during a very special time for the Broncos and our fans. We’re proud of all Demaryius accomplished on the field while also very quietly doing some outstanding work in the community, representing the team with class and humility. We look forward to honoring D.T. one day as a Ring of Famer and appreciate his many contributions to the Broncos,” said Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis.

The trade to the Texans means the Broncos will face Thomas this Sunday when Houston visits Denver.

Thomas is in the second-to-last year of a five-year $70 million deal that he signed before the start of the 2015 season. His salary cap hit for next season is more than $17 million, which is part of the reason why the Broncos decided to make the move.

Moving Thomas will allow rookie Courtland Sutton to have a bigger impact in the offense for the rest of the season. Sutton has played in 69% of the Broncos offensive snaps this season and has 17 receptions for 324 yards.

Additional Information from the Denver Broncos:

A three-year starter at Georgia Tech, Thomas finished his collegiate career ranked fourth in school history in receiving yards (2,339), fourth in touchdown catches (15) and seventh in receptions (210). He attended West Laurens High School in Montrose, Ga., and was born on Dec. 25, 1987.

DENVER BRONCOS ALL-TIME CAREER RECEIVING LEADERS

Player Rec. Player Rec. Yds. Player Rec. TD 1. Rod Smith 849 1. Rod Smith 11,389 1. Rod Smith 68 2. Shannon Sharpe 675 2. Demaryius Thomas 9,055 2. Demaryius Thomas 60 3. Demaryius Thomas 665 3. Shannon Sharpe 8,439 3. Shannon Sharpe 55 4. Lionel Taylor 543 4. Lionel Taylor 6,872 4. Ed McCaffrey 46 5. Ed McCaffrey 462 5. Ed McCaffrey 6,200 5. Haven Moses 44

