WETMORE, Colo. (CBS4) – A mountain lion kitten is acting more like a wild animal after it was fed bratwurst in November. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials brought the cat to the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Wetmore.

(credit: CBS)

They say someone fed the tiny kitten the bratwurst after finding it and taking it home. The kitten became sick and needed professional care.

Those caring for the animal say the cat is now eating deer and pronghorn meat and burying its leftovers.

The agency reminds the public to not feed wildlife at all and to leave the animals alone.

