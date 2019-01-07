WETMORE, Colo. (CBS4) – A mountain lion kitten once fed a bratwurst is doing much better now, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say. In November, the agency posted a warning to not feed wildlife at all and to leave the animals alone.

Officials say someone found the kitten, took it home and fed it bratwurst. Wildlife experts say the cat was probably not weaned from its mother.

The kitten became sick and needed care.

Remember the timid little mountain lion kitten a @COParksWildlife officer rescued from a couple that sickened it with brats in November? Just a couple months at #WetMountainWildlifeRehabilitation in Wetmore and it is now a growing and growling cat. #wildlife #conservation pic.twitter.com/tvMbf6p333 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 7, 2019

After about two months of recovery at the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehailitation Inc. in Wetmore, the cub is now a growing and growling cat.