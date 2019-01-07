  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Bratwurst, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Mountain Lion, Walsenburg, Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation, Wetmore

WETMORE, Colo. (CBS4) – A mountain lion kitten once fed a bratwurst is doing much better now, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say. In November, the agency posted a warning to not feed wildlife at all and to leave the animals alone.

mountain lion cub courtesy cpw Mountain Lion Kitten Given Bratwurst Now Recovering Well

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Officials say someone found the kitten, took it home and fed it bratwurst. Wildlife experts say the cat was probably not weaned from its mother.

The kitten became sick and needed care.

After about two months of recovery at the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehailitation Inc. in Wetmore, the cub is now a growing and growling cat.

