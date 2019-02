New details emerged Tuesday evening, hours after a story about a man who bought out a Girl Scout troop so they could get out of the cold weather went viral. CBS affiliate WSPA in Spartanburg, South Carolina learned the man was recently arrested for felony drug charges.

The story went viral after Kayla Dillard, who manages cookie sales for the troop, posted about the kind gesture on Facebook. That post has since been deleted.

“The only information we got out of the man was that he owns several businesses and that he was going to take the cookies to the businesses,” she told CBS News.

Hours later, journalists at WSPA learned Detric McGowan is accused of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

He is now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.