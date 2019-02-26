



— A kind stranger helped a group of Girl Scouts in South Carolina both get out of near-freezing temperatures and reach their sales goals. Kayla Dillard, who manages cookie sales for Troop 1574, said the man initially purchased seven packs of cookies from two girls who were selling the goodies outside a Bi-Lo store in Mauldin, The Greenville News reported . He gave them $40, and told them to “keep the change.”

He then came back to the table and told them to “pack up their cookies,” and explained, “I’m taking them so y’all can get out of the cold.”

All told, he spent $540.

“What an amazing soul!!” Dillard wrote Friday on Facebook, posting a photo and a brief discussion about what happened.

Dillard, whose 8-year-old daughter is a member of the troop, said the man didn’t give his name.

“The only information we got out of the man was that he owns several businesses and that he was going to take the cookies to the businesses,” she told CBS News.

As of Tuesday morning, the post had been shared more than 8,000 times.

“As a troop dad who knows many cold days at cookie booths, I have to say, this guy is a HERO!” Marshall Culpepper wrote.

“That man is going to have a lot of friends today if he gives away those cookies,” Kimberly Norton Kotecha wrote. “What an awesome soul he has!”