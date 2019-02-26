



– There were more than 100 delays and several cancellations at Denver International Airport on Tuesday morning. Dense fog was blamed for the flight disruptions.

There were a total of 95 departure delays and 80 arrival delays due to the morning fog.

The most delays and cancellations were from United Airlines with 30 cancellations and 36 delayed departures.

CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri said that the fog was caused by a very shallow cloud deck that extended only about 1,000 feet about the ground.

AT 10:45 a.m. visibility at DIA was still under ¼ mile but was expected to improve closer to noon.