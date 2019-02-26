



Former Rockies outfielder and current AT&T SportsNet analyst Cory Sullivan just hours after the Rockies agreed to a three-year contract extension with manager Bud Black.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – “I love it,” said Cory Sullivan of the Bud Black extension. “I think it’s a phenomenal move. Anytime you have an opportunity to retain somebody as good as Bud Black who’s done what he’s done, I think you have to.”

Black became the first manager in Rockies history to lead the club to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018. His contract extension will keep him in Colorado through the 2022 season.

The Rockies enter the 2019 season with expectations to improve upon their past postseason berths.

“If we were interviewing Charlie Blackmon, or Nolan Arenado, or Trevor Story they would all say ‘winning a division title,’” said Sullivan when asked about expectations for the Rockies.

“One dynamic that’s going to alter a little bit is that they’re going to run, and they’re going to run a lot. They’ve got a lot of team speed and they’re going to put pressure on the defense, it’s going to be fun to watch,” said Sullivan.

The Rockies will begin the regular season in Miami on March 28. Their home opener will be April 5.