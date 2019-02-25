ROCKIES UPDATEColorado extends manager Bud Black's contract
By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Manager Bud Black will be with the Colorado Rockies through the 2022 season. The Rockies and their skipper agreed to a three-year contract extension on Monday. Rockies GM Jeff Bridich made the announcement on Monday.

Bud Black (credit: Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

In his first two seasons with the Rockies Black became the first manager to lead the club to back-to-back playoff appearances.

The 61 year old has been named a National League Manager of the Year finalist in each of his first two seasons.

In 2018 Black led the Rockies to a 91-72 record, marking the second most wins in franchise history. In his two seasons as a manager the Rockies have a 178-147 record, which is the best winning percentage among Rockies managers in franchise history.

The Rockies will begin the 2019 season on Thursday March 28th when they begin a four game series in Miami against the Marlins.

