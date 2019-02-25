DENVER (CBS4) – Manager Bud Black will be with the Colorado Rockies through the 2022 season. The Rockies and their skipper agreed to a three-year contract extension on Monday. Rockies GM Jeff Bridich made the announcement on Monday.

In his first two seasons with the Rockies Black became the first manager to lead the club to back-to-back playoff appearances.

The 61 year old has been named a National League Manager of the Year finalist in each of his first two seasons.

In 2018 Black led the Rockies to a 91-72 record, marking the second most wins in franchise history. In his two seasons as a manager the Rockies have a 178-147 record, which is the best winning percentage among Rockies managers in franchise history.

The Rockies will begin the 2019 season on Thursday March 28th when they begin a four game series in Miami against the Marlins.