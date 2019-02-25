



Organizers are asking drone owners to leave their aircraft at home this weekend if they plan on attending the popular Leadville Ski Joring Race. The crowd favorite brings thousands of spectators to the small mountain town every March.

The event offers an opportunity to watch horses with riders pull skiers down the snowy course.

“A rush like no other, as many butterflies as you could pack into your tummy,” organizer and competitor Duffy Counsell told CBS4 on Monday.

The threat of drones hovering from above and buzzing around the horses, in turn scaring them, is causing some problems.

“We want to take something that is thrilling because it is dangerous and make it as safe as possible it. That is why we are a no drone event,” Counsell added.

Three people were trampled by a horse in Silverton after a low-flying drone spooked the animal at the ski joring race in 2017. Those victims have filed a lawsuit naming the drone operator and race officials.

Organizers in Leadville are also asking people to leave their dogs at home for the same reason. Racing begins on Saturday morning and wraps up Sunday in Leadville.