



– A Jefferson county jury has acquitted a former Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Wheeler on two criminal charges after he was accused last year of assaulting an inmate in the jail.

“I’m thrilled for him”, said Reid Elkus, Wheeler’s lawyer. “He is glad this is over and he can move on with his life.”

The incident in question took place last May. It resulted in third degree assault and harassment charges against Wheeler, who had been a Jeffco deputy for 26 years.

Elkus said Wheeler took the stand in his own defense and explained the physical altercation with the inmate.

Wheeler resigned from the sheriff’s office about a month after the incident. Elkus said Wheeler was emotional when the jury handed down its verdict Wednesday.