By Brian Maass

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A veteran deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’ Office is facing a charge of third-degree assault after an altercation with an inmate.

Deputy Larry Wheeler, 49, was in Jefferson County court on Tuesday to respond to the charge. His attorney said Wheeler is pleading not guilty but declined to offer further comment.

The incident took place at the Jefferson County jail the morning of May 17, but few other details are available.

Jenny Fulton, a public information officer with the Jeffco Sheriff’s Office, said Wheeler was allowed to resign June 14 in lieu of termination. Fulton said since the case was in the hands of the Jefferson County District Attorney, she could not provide additional information since it “could compromise the case.”

Fulton said she believed there was videotape of the incident, but that could not be released until the criminal case was resolved.

Pam Russell, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County District Attorney, said she had no further information on the incident.

On a LinkedIn profile, Wheeler listed himself as being a Jeffco Deputy for 26 years.

