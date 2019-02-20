



Charlee Shaw says the one thing she is looking forward to after leaving the hospital is going home so she can see her cat. The 6-year-old survived the crash that killed her mother on Christmas Eve.

Charlee left Children’s Hospital Colorado on Wednesday morning surrounded by her brothers, father and family.

“I get to go home,” Charlee told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

She will make her way back to Steamboat Springs and return to school in what many are calling an amazing recovery.

Charlee and her mother Sancy were traveling on Interstate 70 near Genesee on Christmas Eve when another driver drifted, crossed the median and crashed into their vehicle. Charlee was airlifted to Children’s Hospital with severe head injuries and a broken femur. Sancy did not survive.

Her father, Brett, said he’s happy she can leave the hospital and believes that once they return home, Charlee will continue to improve.

“We’re just over the moon happy to go home,” said Brett Shaw. “I’m really looking forward to seeing how she progresses being in her home, being around her brothers and her friends and being back in school.”

Colorado State police identified the driver who hit them as Cheri Goodard, 62, who also died in the crash. Troopers suspect that Goodard may have been under the influence of marijuana and alcohol.

Charlee’s story has reached tens of thousands of people, and her family hopes it can continue to inspire others. It’s why they’ve made the Facebook page Live Like Sancy, Fight Like Charlee. On it, not only are they sharing their story, but want others to share their stories.

Brett says it’s a platform where they can share positive stories and help the fight against addiction.

“We are going to continue to lift each other up and get through this together.”