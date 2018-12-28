By Dominic Garcia

DENVER — When you hear Brett Shaw talk about his wife, Sancy, it’s clear you’re hearing from a man who was madly in love.

“I couldn’t have created a better wife, a better mother to my children and a better best friend,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Sancy Shaw, 38, was driving on I-70 near Genesee Monday with her 6-year-old daughter when another driver drifted, crossed the median and spun into them, investigators said.

Colorado State Troopers identified the driver who hit them as Cheri Goodard, 62, who also died in the crash. Troopers suspect that Goodard may have been under the influence of marijuana and alcohol. Sancy’s 6 year old daughter, Charlee, had to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital with a broken femur bone and severe head trauma.

“The reality is my daughter should have never made it here,” said Shaw.

He credits the work of first responders, the Flight for Life crew, and staff at Children’s Hospital for saving her life. Brett says she still has a long way to go but his daughter is a fighter.

“She’s always been fighting to keep up with her brothers, and she is a tenacious, dynamic, beautiful little girl,” he told CBS4.

What’s amazing about Brett is in the middle of so much heartache, he keeps looking at the positive side of things. It’s why he wanted to sit down and share his story with CBS4.

“God is working miracles through the midst of tragedy here. Even though our hearts are breaking, there’s encouraging things that are happening,” said Brett.

Brett says he want’s people to see his story and do two things. First, always tell your loved ones how much they mean to you.

“I have absolutely no regrets about the time and I feel blessed to have been able to spend 16 years with her,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

He also wants people to think when they get behind the wheel.

“If it saves one family from going through the tragedy we’ve been going through then it’s all worth it.”

Link: https://www.gofundme.com/4rvaz2-shaw-family

