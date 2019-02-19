  • CBS4On Air

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Marcus Johnson, the man accused of shooting and killing T.J. “Anthony” Cunningham, a former CU Buffaloes player and an administrator in the Aurora Public Schools system, appeared in court Tuesday morning. Johnson allegedly shot Cunningham in a dispute over a parking space.

T.J. Cunningham (credit: CU Athletics)

Johnson, 31, faces first-degree murder charges in the shooting. He has a criminal history that includes assault and a weapons possession charge.

Marcus Johnson (credit: CBS)

He appeared in Arapahoe County Court on Tuesday morning.

Marcus Johnson (credit: Arapahoe County)

Cunningham played cornerback and wide receiver at the University of Colorado from 1992 to 1995. He also went on to have a short professional career in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. He was Hinkley High School’s assistant principal.

T.J. Cunningham (No. 21) of the Seattle Seahawks in 1996. (credit: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images Sport)

At approximately 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning, a passerby called 911 to say there had been a shooting at the athletic fields behind Eaglecrest High School.

(credit: CBS)

The incident started as an ongoing dispute between Cunningham and Johnson over a parking spot in their neighborhood, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deborah Sherman.

(credit: CBS)

At some point police say Johnson got a gun and shot Cunningham multiple times. He then called police to surrender and went home just a few blocks away.

Comments
  1. Angelique Johnson says:
    February 19, 2019 at 10:47 am

    Wow!!! over parking space. SMH

    Reply

