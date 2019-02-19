



– Marcus Johnson, the man accused of shooting and killing T.J. “Anthony” Cunningham, a former CU Buffaloes player and an administrator in the Aurora Public Schools system, appeared in court Tuesday morning. Johnson allegedly shot Cunningham in a dispute over a parking space.

Johnson, 31, faces first-degree murder charges in the shooting. He has a criminal history that includes assault and a weapons possession charge.

He appeared in Arapahoe County Court on Tuesday morning.

Cunningham played cornerback and wide receiver at the University of Colorado from 1992 to 1995. He also went on to have a short professional career in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. He was Hinkley High School’s assistant principal.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning, a passerby called 911 to say there had been a shooting at the athletic fields behind Eaglecrest High School.

The incident started as an ongoing dispute between Cunningham and Johnson over a parking spot in their neighborhood, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deborah Sherman.

At some point police say Johnson got a gun and shot Cunningham multiple times. He then called police to surrender and went home just a few blocks away.