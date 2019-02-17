



– There was a lot of police action Sunday morning in a usually sleepy southeast Aurora neighborhood. At approximately 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning, a passerby called 911 to say there had been a shooting at the athletic fields behind Eaglecrest High School.

“And then a few minutes later we got another call from the suspect. He said that he had shot his neighbor and had claimed that earlier he had been attacked by his neighbor,” said Arapahoe County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Deborah Sherman.

The incident started as an ongoing dispute between two neighbors over a parking spot, Sherman said.

“The two neighbors who live right across from each other were arguing on text and they finally decided to settle the matter by coming here to Eaglecrest High School and to Thunder Ridge Middle School … kind of in between.”

At some point a 31-year-old male got a gun and shot his neighbor — a 46-year-old male. The suspect then called police to surrender and went home just a few blocks away.

“Finally he came out of the house said his gun was in the car and that’s when we took the suspect into custody,” said Sherman.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office didn’t know the victim’s condition as of Sunday afternoon. They say right now the suspect is being charged with attempted murder but that could change to murder if the victim passes away.