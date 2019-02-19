



– The woman who pleaded guilty to hiding evidence in the Kelsey Berreth murder investigation said that Patrick Frazee, who has been charged with his fiancee’s murder, said Frazee told her to kill Berreth. Krystal Jean Lee Kenney also told investigators that she was in a romantic relationship with Frazee.

The new information was revealed in court on Tuesday during the preliminary hearing for Frazee. Up until this point, little was known about what led to his arrest last year.

During a search of Berreth’s home when she was first reported missing, investigators initially found no evidence of foul play. Her parents reported finding blood in the bathroom. Investigators tested blood found on the toilet, bathtub exterior, trash can, electrical outlet door hinges and towel rack, and determined that is belonged to Berreth.

Kenney told police that Frazee claimed that Berreth abused the couple’s 1-year-old daughter and that he was afraid she would harm the child. CBI agents testified that there was no evidence of abuse.

Kenney said Frazee suggested that she drug Berreth’s favorite coffee drink, a caramel macchiato, and give it to Berreth. She also told police that she carried the drugs that she could use to poison the coffee. Police said Kenney admitted to buying the drink to give to Berreth but that she didn’t put any drugs in that drink.

Frazee, 32, was charged in December, more than a month after the last sighting of 29-year-old Berreth on Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Day. She was seen on surveillance video with the couple’s daughter at a grocery store near her home in Woodland Park, a mountain town near Colorado Springs.

Berreth’s body has not been found. Police believe she was killed at her home in Woodland Park on or around Thanksgiving.

Frazee has not entered a plea and has been in custody since his arrest.

Earlier this month, Kenney, from Idaho, pleaded guilty to helping derail the investigation by tampering with evidence, specifically Berreth’s cellphone. Kenney, 32, agreed to testify against Frazee.