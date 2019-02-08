



– Krystal Lee, the woman who was known to be friends with Kelsey Berreth’s fiancé, has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of evidence tampering. Lee, who is from Idaho, cried as she appeared before a Teller County judge Friday morning and made the plea.

Prosecutors claim Patrick Frazee, of Florrisant, killed Berreth, of Woodland Park.

Lee admitted that she moved Berreth’s cellphone. She said on the record she “had no right or authority to move the phone.”

She will not be sentenced until after Frazee’s case is complete. Her sentence could be as slim as probation or as hefty as three years in jail.

Frazee was charged in December with murder and solicitation to commit murder in 29-year-old Berreth’s death. Her body has not been found. Police have said evidence indicates she was killed in her Woodland Park home on or around Thanksgiving.

Frazee is due back in court Feb. 19 in the criminal case. Attorneys with the state public defender’s office representing Frazee have said they will not comment on ongoing cases.