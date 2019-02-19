DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver homeowner is P.O.’d about dog poop left in her front yard, and she’s put her frustration on display near Logan Street and East Bayaud Avenue.

“I was livid when I saw it,” a neighbor said.

Using bright orange paper, the homeowner posted a sign in the fence-less yard, and it’s filled with foul and harsh language.

“These are the kind of inconsiderate [expletive] that should never own or walk dogs,” the sign reads. “News flash, none of us want your dog [expletive] or [expletive] in our yards.”

The two-page sign suggests harming dogs for leaving piles behind, like with “poisoned meatballs” or “paw crushing traps.” It has people in the neighborhood concerned for their pets.

“It’s a direct threat to my animal,” a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said. “I’m not happy about it. I understand the first half, there is a huge issue with people picking up their dog poop in this neighborhood, but they don’t deserve to have their animals threatened like that.”

The sign is also offensive to neighbors without pets.

“It’s really kind of a ‘screw you’ to the whole neighborhood basically,” said another neighbor who didn’t want to reveal their name.

Irritated neighbors are firing back. Some have intentionally left dog droppings on the woman’s sidewalk; others have hung bags of waste from a tree in the yard and the sign itself.

“There’s been some poop kind of put all over the place,” a neighbor said. “People are obviously unhappy about it. You can’t just threaten people’s dogs like that.”

People who live close by say the homeowner usually keeps to herself, so they aren’t sure if she would actually act on her threats.

“In this day and age, you take every threat seriously,” a neighbor told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

It is quite clear neighbors are upset, and won’t be de-turd from showing how they feel.

“Issuing threats to non-potential poopers on her lawn is not okay,” the neighbor continued. “That’s something that needs to be taken seriously.”

CBS4 asked Denver Police what, if anything, is being done about the threatening sign. A spokesperson with Denver Public Health and Environment responded and explained the sign is free speech. Since it does not threaten humans, the best thing concerned neighbors can do is contact Denver Animal Protection.

CBS4 also tried contacting the frustrated homeowner, but did not hear back.

Moral of the story – be a good neighbor.