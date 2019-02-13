



– Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is making two stops in New Hampshire Wednesday and Thursday. He has said that he will decide by March if he plans for a 2020 presidential run.

Hickenlooper says he’s going to meet working families and college students. There he plans to discuss Colorado’s success in tackling climate change, passing universal background checks, and expanding coverage for health insurance.

This is the latest stop for Hickenlooper as he travels around the nation, deciding whether he will run for president in 2020.

In late January, Hickenlooper visited Iowa. According to the Denver Post, he told voters there he thinks he will be the most reliable candidate to win in a presidential race against Pres. Trump.

Hickenlooper says he will announce in March on whether he will run.