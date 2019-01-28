  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2020 Presidential Election, Campaign 2020, John Hickenlooper

DES MOINES, Iowa (CBS4)– Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper met with voters in Iowa over the weekend. He served up a few beers while he discussed his potential run for president in 2020.

(credit: Twitter)

Hickenlooper posted a few photos on his Twitter account from the house party in Des Moines. According to the Denver Post, he told voters he thinks he will be the most reliable candidate to win in a presidential race against Pres. Trump.

(credit: Twitter)

Hickenlooper says he will make an official announcement in March on whether he will run.

(credit: Twitter)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s