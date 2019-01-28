DES MOINES, Iowa (CBS4)– Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper met with voters in Iowa over the weekend. He served up a few beers while he discussed his potential run for president in 2020.

Hickenlooper posted a few photos on his Twitter account from the house party in Des Moines. According to the Denver Post, he told voters he thinks he will be the most reliable candidate to win in a presidential race against Pres. Trump.

Hickenlooper says he will make an official announcement in March on whether he will run.