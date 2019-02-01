



– A small earthquake was recorded in Garfield County on Colorado’s Western Slope overnight. According to the USGS in Golden, the 3.1 magnitude quake happened just before 2 a.m.

The earthquake was centered about two miles northwest of Glenwood Springs.

In December two quakes about an hour apart rattled the same area.

So far there are no reports of the earthquake causing any damage.

“The earthquake in the Glenwood Springs area earlier this morning wasn’t particularly strong but we hear some folks on the north end of the Roaring Fork Valley did feel it,” CBS4’s Ashton Altieri tweeted.

