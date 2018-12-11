By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – According to the USGS in Golden two earthquakes were recorded early Tuesday morning in Garfield County on Colorado’s Western Slope. The first struck at 3:02 a.m. about a mile northeast of Glenwood Springs with a 3.4 magnitude.

A little over an hour later a 3.6 magnitude quake was recorded about four miles northwest of Glenwood Springs.

So far there are no reports of damage or injuries.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.