DENVER (CBS4) – Snow that started in Northern Colorado around Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley will move south over most of the Denver metro area this morning. Accumulation will be limited by the short duration of the snow but many areas will still be able to get 1-2 inches of snow. By lunchtime we except nothing more than lingering flurries around town.

In addition to the morning snow, Thursday will be cold January day with high temperatures staying at or below freezing across the vast majority of Colorado.

Some schools in Weld County are closed because of the snowstorm. See the full list at CBSDenver.com/schoolclosings.

For the high country, we’ll see 1-3 inches of additional snowfall along most of the I-70 mountain corridor on Thursday. Much of that accumulation will develop during the first half of the day. Every ski area in the state has reported snow in the last 24 hours with totals approaching a foot at some resorts.