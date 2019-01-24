DENVER (CBS4) — After an unusually dry start to the winter, Denver got hit with two snow storms in one week. Both hit just in time to cause major problems with the morning commute.

At 6 a.m. on Thursday, the Denver Police Department said it had already responded to 19 crashes.

In an hour, our traffic crash total went from 19 (since 6 AM) to 44. Slowwwwwww dowwwwwwwn, #Denver. Turn your lights on, keep those wipers going and allow for some extra space between you and the car in front of you. #SNOW #CommuteCarefully #CoTraf pic.twitter.com/FR9Hpc3eS7 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 24, 2019

“We know this isn’t the majestic snowfall of December and that you’re all in a hurry to get off the roads, but please take it slow and give yourself self that extra stopping distance,” police tweeted. “Better to arrive late than not at all.”

We've got slow drive times pretty much everywhere! Lots of orange and red across the metro. A lot of side street crashes. Be safe out there, friends! #cotraffic #CBS4Mornings pic.twitter.com/s1e6lrW0Zo — Andrea Flores (@AndreaFloresTV) January 24, 2019

Blowing snow and low visibility made it a difficult drive across the metro area.

Highways and side streets were snow packed and slippery.

5 cars slid into each other at Jersey & Leetsdale… where there's a little bit of an incline.

It's crazy slick out here — drive slowly and carefully!@AndreaFloresTV @CBSDenver #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/vcN04UhQ6R — Anica Padilla (@AnicaPadilla) January 24, 2019

On Tuesday, Denver police responded to dozens of crashes after an overnight storm left streets snowy and slick.