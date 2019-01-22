DENVER (CBS4) – A large part of Interstate 70 reopened fully on Tuesday afternoon after being closed for hours because of a winter storm that caused dangerous driving conditions. Eastbound lanes from Airpark Road to Limon were closed, while westbound traffic was closed from the Kansas state line to Burlington.

Planes flying into Denver International Airport were delayed by about an hour while flights leaving the airport were slowed because of de-icing operations.

Denver police said they responded to dozens of crashes all morning long.

“Our first crash report came in just after 1 a.m. The traffic crash total as of 12:40 p.m. is now at 88,” they said.

The wind will calm down Tuesday night, but expect cold overnight temperatures.

