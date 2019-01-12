DENVER (CBS4) – When you think of a winter storm hitting Colorado during the month of January it usually involves a light and fluffy snow accompanied by bitter cold. But the storm that hit on Friday was more like a March or April event with heavy, wet snow and relatively mild temperatures.

To the north of Denver, in places like Fort Collins and Greeley, the storm produced all rain, which is almost unheard of during January.

Where it did snow trees were weighed down and shoveling was no easy chore. In fact it was back-breaking work thanks to the high water content of the snowfall.

Both Pueblo and Boulder set a new daily record for precipitation which was either rain, or a combination of rain and melted snowfall.

