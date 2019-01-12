  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears
Colorado Snow, Daily Precipitation Records, January Winter Storm

DENVER (CBS4) – When you think of a winter storm hitting Colorado during the month of January it usually involves a light and fluffy snow accompanied by bitter cold. But the storm that hit on Friday was more like a March or April event with heavy, wet snow and relatively mild temperatures.

To the north of Denver, in places like Fort Collins and Greeley, the storm produced all rain, which is almost unheard of during January.

12 Unusual Winter Storm Breaks Two Daily Precip Records Along Front Range

Jacqueline Evans estimates anywhere from 6-8 inches of snow fell in Elizabeth.

Where it did snow trees were weighed down and shoveling was no easy chore. In fact it was back-breaking work thanks to the high water content of the snowfall.

Both Pueblo and Boulder set a new daily record for precipitation which was either rain, or a combination of rain and melted snowfall.

Latest Front Range Snow Totals From Soggy January Winter Storm

nutu headlines 2 Unusual Winter Storm Breaks Two Daily Precip Records Along Front Range

Chris Spears

