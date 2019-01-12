DENVER (CBS4) – Heavy, wet snow is fairly rare with January winter storms in Colorado because the air is usually so cold that it cannot hold much moisture. But that wasn’t the case this time. Our Friday storm felt more like something we’d experience in October, March or April.

In some places north of Denver, such as Fort Collins and Greeley, it was all rain, which is almost unheard of during January.

Here are some CBS4 Weather Watcher Reports as of this morning…

18.5″ – East of Conifer (Bambi Moss)

13.0″ – East of Franktown (Phil Curry)

11.0″ – Foxfield (Lori Finch)

9.0″ – Roxborough Park (Deborah Pallas)

7.0″ – Parker (Jeff Beavers)

7.0″ – SW of Alamosa (Mary Robbins)

7.0″ – SW Lone Tree (Ron Hranac)

6.5″ – SE Aurora (Doug Webb)

5.2″ – Centennial (Tom Rupprecht)

3.0″ – NW Westminster (Tom Claeys)

2.2″ – Denver’s Congress Park (John Lamicq)

2.0″ – Lakewood (George Smith)

Here's a list of selected snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as a 7 am.

18.0″ – 3 miles N of Shaffers Crossing

17.6″ – 7 miles NW of San Isabel

16.5″ – 3 miles S of Tiny Town

11.0″ – 4 miles WNW of Conifer

11.0″ – 5 miles NW of Conifer

10.1″ – 3 miles W of Jamestown

10.0″ – 2 miles E of Elizabeth

10.0″ – Gross Reservoir

9.5″ – Evergreen

9.5″ – 1 mile NW of Ponderosa Park

9.2″ – 3 miles NE of Aspen Springs

9.0″ – 3 miles E of Franktown

9.0″ – 1 mile NE of Brookvale

8.9″ – 1 mile NE of Evergreen

8.8″ – 3 miles NW of Parker

8.5″ – 1 mile E of Ken Caryl

8.1″ – 1 mile E of Castle Rock

8.0″ – 5 miles S of Manilla Village

7.5″ – The Pinery

7.5″ – 1 mile SW of Kittredge

7.1″ – 3 miles S of Castle Rock

7.0″ – 7 miles ESE of Texas Creek

7.0″ – 1 mile NE of Brookvale

6.3″ – 3 miles N of Foxfield

6.0″ – 6 miles N of Westminster

6.0″ – 1 mile SE of Wolf Creek Pass

6.0″ – 1 mile NNW of Cheesman Reservoir

5.8″ – 2 miles E of Crisman

5.5″ – 1 mile NW of Federal Heights

5.0″ – 3 miles SSW of Arapahoe Park

4.9″ – 1 mile NW of Broomfield

4.5″ – 1 mile SSE of Agate

4.4″ – 2 miles SSE of Englewood

4.3″ – 1 mile W of Northglenn

4.2″ – 1 mile WNW of Louisville

4.0″ – Genoa

4.0″ – Antero Reservoir

4.0″ – 7 miles S of Aurora

3.7″ – Northglenn

3.7″ – 2 miles WSW of Northglenn

3.5″ – 3 miles E of Buckhorn Mountain

3.5″ – 2 miles SSW of Buckley AFB

3.3″ – 2 miles W of Aurora

3.0″ – 1 mile N of Lafayette

3.0″ – 1 mile NNW of Grant

3.0″ – 1 mile NNW of Cheesman Reservoir

2.2″ – 3 miles NNW of Sheridan

2.2″ – 2 miles E of Denver

2.0″ – 2 miles WSW of Byers

2.0″ – 2 miles SE of Lakewood

2.0″ – 2 miles NNE of Erie

1.8″ – 2 miles W of Boulder

1.2″ – 1 mile ENE of Boulder

1.0″ – 5 miles WNW of Brighton

1.0″ – 2 miles NW of Todd Creek

0.8″ – 5 miles E of Jamestown

0.3″ – 1 mile NW of Niwot

0.3″ – 1 mile E of Gary

0.2″ – Briggsdale

Many Colorado ski resorts reported 3-6″ of new snow with some places receiving nearly a foot over the last 48 hours.