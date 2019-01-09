AMBER ALERT17-year-old girl missing out of Sheridan
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado Forecsat, Denver Snow, Winter Storm

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re hoping for a little taste of winter then we have some good news in our extended forecast. A weather system passing by southern Colorado late Thursday and early Friday will bring a chance of snow to both the mountains and the Denver metro area.

cks satrad 1 Chance Of Light Snow In Denvers Forecast For Friday

The impact from this storm will depend on the exact path it takes out of southern California. Right now it appears it will be close enough for some minor accumulations starting Friday morning.

It does not appear as though it will be a significant event but even a half inch of snow during a rush hour can cause some issues so stay tuned as we update our forecast.

Chris Spears

