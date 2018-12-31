By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Fort Collins man was reunited with his dog Sunday after the dog was stolen during a robbery last week. Only CBS4 was there as Timothy Avery was reunited with “Rose.”

“I didn’t think we’d get her back this soon,” Avery told CBS Denver’s Dillon Thomas.

Rose was missing since Friday, after three men stole her from Avery, 27. Avery said he took Rose to the 16th Street Mall to explore downtown Denver. He said he came across three men, and started a conversation. The trio said they were headed to Fort Collins, and offered to give Avery a ride home. He originally planned on taking public transportation.

“They were like, we are heading back to Fort Collins. You are more than welcome to ride with us,” Avery said.

Avery said two African American men, and one Caucasian male, let him ride in their black Lincoln Navigator. He and Rose, were in the car until it stopped in Northglenn. The men in the car, according to Avery, calmly let him know they were stealing everything he had and forced him out of the car.

Avery said one man pulled out a gun and set it on his lap. When Avery attempted to grab his dog, he said one man struck him.

“He just turned, and kind of knocked me in the face,” Avery said.

Avery was left in a parking lot. The men did not take his cell phone, so he was able to call 911.

Days later, Avery asked CBS4 to help him spread the word about his missing dog. Hours after sharing his plea for help. Avery received a phone call.

Strangers in Fort Collins found Rose walking alone Sunday night. When they stopped to try and catch her, they were able to find Avery’s phone number on her collar. They brought Rose to Avery, who was filled with emotion.

“I couldn’t hold it. Once I saw her walking out of the car and she was holding Rose, I couldn’t keep it in,” Avery said.

Though the unidentified men got away with Avery’s laptop and more, he said he ultimately got back the only thing he wanted– Rose.

“I feel like I can take a deep breath,” Avery said. “There is a sense of calmness that I do have her here now.”

Avery presumed the three men were being truthful when they said they were headed to Fort Collins. Since Rose was found in the city, he believed the men completed their trip to Northern Colorado and abandoned the dog.

