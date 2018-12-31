DENVER (CBS4) – Pass rusher Bradley Chubb finished his rookie season with an impressive 12 sacks. The first round draft pick was one of the bright spots for the Broncos in a season that ended in disappointment and the firing of head coach Vance Joseph.

Chubb was gunning for the NFL rookie record for sacks but came up short, failing to record a sack in the Broncos last three games.

Only four other rookies have ever posted more sacks than Chubb did in 2018:

14.5 sacks: Jevon Kearse, Tennessee, 1999

13 sacks: Dwight Freeny, Indianapolis, 2002

12.5 sacks: Leslie O’Neal, San Diego, 1986 and Simeon Rice, Arizona, 1996

“Since I’m this close, it seems like it’s a goal that is attainable,” Chubb said earlier this month when he was asked about the rookie record. “I’m just going to go out there and play my game, and if it happens, it happens. But if it doesn’t, it’s cool. At the end of the day, I’m going to try and get it, but I’m not going to force it.”

Denver drafted Chubb out of North Carolina State with the fifth pick in the 2018 draft and he was nothing short of amazing for the majority of his first year as a pro. He was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for October and is a candidate for the league’s defensive rookie of the year award.

In Week 14 Chubb surpassed teammate Von Miller’s 11.5 sack total from his 2011 rookie season, making him the holder of the most sacks ever by a Broncos rookie.