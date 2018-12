SANTA CLARA, Calif. (CBS4) – Pass rusher Bradley Chubb has just overtaken Von Miller and is now the holder of most sacks ever by a Broncos rookie. He got a two sacks against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium… and now has 12 this season.

Miller got 11.5 sacks in 2011, his rookie season.

🚀🚀🚀🚀@astonaut has now set the franchise record for most sacks by a rookie!#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/ihxhUfSzJT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 9, 2018

Chubb leads all NFL rookies in sacks this season. He was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for October.